Undercover alcohol sweep results in four violations

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department announced March 21 that four local businesses were recently cited during an undercover operation targeting underage alcohol sales.
Working with agents from the Georgia Department of Revenue, which regulates and enforces alcohol sales, undercover officers checked 17 Dunwoody businesses for compliance with state alcohol regulations and found four businesses that sold alcohol to minors, Dunwoody Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek said.
Businesses cited in the operation included the BP gas station on North Peachtree Road, the Walmart and Perimeter Bottle Shop on Ashford Dunwoody Road, and the Total Wine location on Perimeter Center West.
Each of the individuals who sold alcohol to minors during the operation were cited by Dunwoody police and released. They will also face administrative sanctions from the Georgia Department of Revenue.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, excessive drinking contributes to more than 4,300 deaths among people below the age of 21 in the United States each year,” Cheek said. “The Dunwoody Police Department regularly uses alcohol sales compliance checks as a tool in our efforts to reduce underage drinking and the many issues that stem from it.”
Cheek said the department is grateful for the other 13 businesses tested during the operation that refused to sell alcohol to minors.
“The Dunwoody Police Department would like to commend each of these businesses for working to protect our community and keep our youth safe and sober,” he said.