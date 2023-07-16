Unattended car stolen at apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a vehicle reported stolen from a local apartment complex June 24.
The owner told police that he had parked near the Hartley apartments on Ashford Dunwoody Road, and after visiting the restaurant Eclipse Di Luna and a nearby bar, he left the vehicle parked overnight.
When he returned the next morning, he was unable to locate it anywhere in the area.
Using FLOCK traffic cameras, officers were able to see that the vehicle was driven on Ashford Dunwoody Road and Valley View after it was stolen.
At the time of the report, police had not identified any suspects in the theft.