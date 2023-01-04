Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves.
Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
Nothing had been stolen from the vehicle, but reports said the steering column had been heavily damaged by attempts to steal the vehicle. The vehicle had been rendered undrivable by the damage, reports said.
Officers dusted the vehicle’s windows for fingerprints but found nothing, the report said.
No security cameras were located in the area, and no suspects were identified at the time of the report.