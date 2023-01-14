U.S. postal worker seen taking package

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man received a notification for his FedEx package on Mount Oglethorpe Trail Dec. 28 and said when a U.S. Postal Service mailman arrived and left, the package was gone.
He checked his security surveillance, the police report said, and saw the USPS mailman take the package, which was an $80 sweater.
The man showed the footage to Johns Creek Police, who saw the man take the package out of the mailbox at around 12:30 p.m. and place it on the mail truck’s dashboard. The mailman placed the other mail in the mailbox but drove off with the package.