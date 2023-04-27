Two women charged for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two women on multiple substance charges following a traffic stop April 16.
Deputies reported responding to reports of a Chevy Malibu that was not moving on a green light on Buford Highway near Sanders Road. They observed the driver Victoria Estevan, 34, of Illinois, had dilated pupils and bloodshot and watery eyes.
Estevan was placed under arrest for DUI, the report states, and deputies conducted a search of the vehicle. They reported finding a glass pipe with burnt methamphetamine residue in a pocket in Estevan’s purse and cocaine in a folded foil wrapper in her wallet.
Deputies also reported finding a bag of marijuana, an unlabeled bottle of prescription pills, gold Kratom pills and CBD gummies inside a makeup bag in the glovebox.
Estevan allegedly denied possessing any drugs, and she reportedly blamed the passenger, Amanda Boone, 37, of North Carolina. Deputies found half of a pink pill in Boone’s wallet, the report states.
Deputies reported confirming the substances they found as methamphetamine, Kratom, CBD, cocaine and marijuana. They also identified the pills as Alprazolam and Adderall.
Boone was charged with felony possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule 2 substance. She is being held at the County Jail, with bond set at $23,435.
Deputies charged Estevan with felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor DUI drugs and failure to obey a traffic control device. Her bond is set at $25,655.