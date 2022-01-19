Two women caught in Roswell shoplifting attempt

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A shoplifting incident was reported at a local Walmart Jan. 11. A store employee stated he observed on the check-out surveillance camera that two female suspects were not scanning every item in their shopping cart. The women were stopped at the side door and the employee went through their shopping carts. The employee discovered that $213.99 worth of merchandise had not been scanned.
Both women were issued a disorderly conduct citation and they left with the items they paid for. No further action was taken.
