Two vehicles entered at local restaurant lots

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said thieves burglarized multiple vehicles parked at restaurants off Haynes Bridge Road July 25.
Reports said a GMC pickup truck at the Ruth Chris Steakhouse and a Volvo sedan at Village Tavern were each entered through a smashed window, and thieves were able to steal nearly $7,000 in electronics and personal items.
Both burglaries occurred before 10 p.m. while the vehicle owners were eating inside the restaurants.
At Village Tavern, victims allegedly witnessed a possible suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet sedan with heavily tinted windows, flee the scene as they exited the restaurant.
Security camera footage showed the suspect vehicle entering and fleeing the lot, and officers were able to pull a Massachusetts tag from the vehicle.
Reports said the tag returned as being from a rental red Dodge Charger and was likely stolen and placed on the vehicle.
No suspects were identified in the reports.