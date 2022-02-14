Two vehicle owners report burglary losses in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to a larceny call Jan. 23 on Dunwoody Road. The victim stated she noticed items placed on the ground outside of her car while it was left unattended.
When she opened her car door, she noticed her center console had been rummaged through. No signs of forced entry were detected, and she stated she had left her car unlocked.
The only thing missing was a loose change collector.
Meanwhile, another woman that interacted with the victim noticed her car had also been burglarized. She said her glove box was open and numerous papers were spread throughout the front passenger seat.
The only thing the second victim stated missing was approximately $20 in cash she had left in envelopes.
There were no signs of forced entry on the car, and the second victim said she also thought she had left the vehicle unlocked.
