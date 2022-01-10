Two vehicle burglaries reported on same night in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta woman lost a carload of Christmas presents and personal documents Dec. 17 when her car was burglarized while she shopped at Michael’s on Perimeter Center Place Dec. 17.
The victim told police she arrived at the store around 8 p.m. and spent close to two hours shopping. She said that when she returned to her car, she noticed it had been damaged, and someone had removed items.
Police said they found the side rear door window had been shattered, and the glass pushed in.
The woman reported the loss of a folder containing court paperwork, her and her son’s birth certificates, tax documents, medical records and her cancer medication list. The thief also took three credit cards and wrapped Christmas presents from the back seat valued at approximately $200.
She said the store had no video surveillance of the parking lot.
Police instructed the victim to take measures to monitor her credit accounts for illegal activity and provided her with a case number for the incident which remains under investigation.
Earlier that evening, police responded to a car break-in at a restaurant parking lot on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The vehicle owner told police he and his girlfriend had stopped at the restaurant around 8 p.m. When they returned to the parking lot, they noticed the passenger side window had been shattered. The only thing taken was the woman’s Georgia ID.
The restaurant had no video monitors of the parking lot.
