Two teens arrested in home shooting

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department announced March 14 they have charged two teenagers in connection with a March 3 shooting at a home on Wexford Hollow Run.
On March 3 at around 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person shot at their home. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face. They took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
Police found that the victim was with two friends in the basement of the house, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Roswell officers said the 15-year-old illegally was in possession of a handgun, which he pointed at the victim and fired. Afterward, the 15-year-old gave the handgun to the 17-year-old, who fled the scene and hid the weapon.
Officers are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, but they think it was negligent misuse of a firearm rather than the result of an argument.
The 15-year-old was arrested by Roswell Police and taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession less than an ounce of marijuana.
The 17-year-old was arrested, charged with tampering with evidence and taken to Fulton County Jail.
Police are still investigating the incident.