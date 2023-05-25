Two teens admit to vandalizing vehicle

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek teen reported to police May 13 that an unidentified person or group placed Jolly Ranchers all over her vehicle, and she suspected it to be former friends.
Her car was untouched at 9 p.m. the day before, and when she returned to her car, she noticed a melted red Jolly Rancher stuck to the left rear bumper area, located another behind the handle of her driver’s side passenger door and more on the roof.
The victim suspected that two of her former friends were the offenders. She had blocked them two months ago on social media and by phone. Despite blocking them, the victim said they have continued to harass her.
She told police she did not want to prosecute but wanted to document the incident in case the harassment continues.
Police later contacted the suspects, who admitted they placed the candy on the victim’s car as “payback.”