ROSWELL, Ga. — Two businesses at the Roswell Fiesta shopping plaza along Alpharetta Highway were burglarized June 24.
Police were dispatched to Gigi’s Playhouse and the Jerusalem Bakery for reports of break-ins. Complainants at Gigi’s said someone broke in overnight and stole several pieces of electronics. Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the front of the shop, but the back door was ajar when officers arrived.
Owners at the Jerusalem Bakery said it was the fourth time their shop was burglarized this month. Police indicated only one previous break-in had been reported. The owners said video showed a man in dark clothing entered the business sometime overnight and stole money and computer equipment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.