Two men stabbed at Dunwoody bar

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said two men were stabbed at a Dunwoody sports bar June 4.
Officers responded to a bar on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a stabbing occurred between three men who had a fight in the parking lot.
Victims reported the stabbing occurred after the three had been drinking for several hours and one of the men was told he was too intoxicated to drive home. One man was stabbed in the arm and the other was stabbed in the back while he attempted to apply a tourniquet to the first victim’s arm.
Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported the suspect dropped the knife and fled the scene driving a gray Dodge van. Doraville police arrested the suspect shortly after a wreck in their jurisdiction.
The suspect, a 28-year-old Atlanta man, was also transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and has been charged with aggravated assault.