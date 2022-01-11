Two men grab clothing valued at over $3,000 at North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to the report of theft Dec. 16 at Dillards in the North Point Mall. Employees reported that two males entered the store near the kids’ shoes area carrying garbage bags.
Both men swept all items from the kids’ polo display tables.
One male had a green hooded shirt and dark colored pants. The other was wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Both males left and entered a red Chevrolet Camaro located directly outside the door. The vehicle description included an Alabama license plate that had a tinted license plate cover.
The store reported the loss of 72 total polo shirts in three different style, three pairs of polo pants, three polo hats, three polo hooded sweatshirts and three polo sweatpants with the total value of $3,008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.