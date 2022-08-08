Two men arrested for alleged Cumming knife attack

CUMMING, Ga. — Police have arrested and charged two men with felony aggravated assault for allegedly attacking a construction worker in Forsyth County with knives in late July.
The incident took place at a construction site on Meadow Drive in Cumming. Authorities said a construction worker had been threatened and attacked by two other construction workers after a dispute about work.
The two men, Nahum Varela Avila, 33, and Elvin Varela Avila, 25, both of Tucker, are accused of holding a knife to the victim’s throat and allegedly threatened to cut the man’s “guts out.”
Witnesses reportedly corroborated the details, according to a Cumming Police Department incident report.
After speaking with witnesses, Cumming police officers arrested the two men for aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument.
Both men are being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. Jail records show that Elvin Varela Avila is being held for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.