Two dead, two injured in Forsyth County car crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and two others injured March 22 in a car crash at Bannister Road and Mockingbird Road.
Deputies said Jessica James, 36, was southbound on Bannister Road in a Honda Accord around 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Hyundai Elantra.
James was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Hyundai, 38-year-old Sarah Decoteau, was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital but died shortly after. Both of the deceased were from Dawsonville.
James’ 14-year-old passenger and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office noted that neither of the deceased were wearing seatbelts during the crash, and both survivors were wearing them.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Specialist Unit. Investigators have not determined why James’ vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.
— Jake Drukman