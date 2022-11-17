Two charged in armed assault at Forsyth County residence

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities have arrested two men for allegedly attacking a local resident with guns in November.
Jeremy Dylan Harvey, 21, of Canton, and Joseph Dylan Moss, 20, of Marble Hill, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats with a weapon, for allegedly striking the man with a firearm and threatening to shoot him Nov. 5.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports obtained by Appen Media said the two men allegedly came to a residence on Winding Creek Drive in west Forsyth County, after a disagreement at a nearby home, and threated a resident with an AK-47 rifle and shotgun.
Suspects struck the victim with the stock of the AK-47 and left the scene driving a tan Chevrolet truck.
With a neighbor’s Ring Doorbell camera and evidence left at the scene, investigators were able to corroborate the victim’s story and capture images of the suspects.
“The video also captured audio of the males threatening to kill [the victim] saying, ‘I will blow your … brains out,’” the report said.
Harvey was arrested by sheriff’s office investigators Nov. 7 and Moss was arrested Nov. 8. Both are being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.