FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested April 22 on Ronald Reagan Boulevard after they were nabbed in possession of stolen plywood.
Deputies charged Gerardo Morales-Hernandez, 21, of Chamblee; and Marquise Derrell Florence, 25, of Lithonia, with theft by taking. Florence faces additional charges of failure to maintain lane and fleeing and eluding.
A patrol deputy spotted Florence swerving in a U-Haul box truck. When the deputy attempted to pull the truck over for a traffic stop, Florence continued driving and led the officer on a low-speed pursuit. Morales-Hernandez was allegedly a passenger in the U-Haul. Deputies eventually boxed the truck in and found 202 sheets of plywood in the rear cargo area. Investigators reported they learned that the plywood had been stolen from a home under construction.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.