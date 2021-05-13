FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested April 22 on Ronald Reagan Boulevard after they were nabbed in possession of stolen plywood.

Deputies charged Gerardo Morales-Hernandez, 21, of Chamblee; and Marquise Derrell Florence, 25, of Lithonia, with theft by taking. Florence faces additional charges of failure to maintain lane and fleeing and eluding.

A patrol deputy spotted Florence swerving in a U-Haul box truck. When the deputy attempted to pull the truck over for a traffic stop, Florence continued driving and led the officer on a low-speed pursuit. Morales-Hernandez was allegedly a passenger in the U-Haul. Deputies eventually boxed the truck in and found 202 sheets of plywood in the rear cargo area. Investigators reported they learned that the plywood had been stolen from a home under construction.

