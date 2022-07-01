Two car parts thefts in Alpharetta reported in 3 hours

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department recorded two catalytic converter thefts within three hours June 19.
The first incident was called in around 10:50 a.m. on Lexington Farms Drive. The caller, a Roswell woman, said she had left her car in the area around 10 p.m. the night before and returned in the morning to find the part missing.
The second theft was reported around 1:50 p.m. outside a residence on Cicero Drive. A Columbus man told police his converter must have been stolen sometime overnight.
The reports did not indicate evidence that the thefts were related.