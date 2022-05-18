Two arrested in Alpharetta hotel for drug trafficking

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two drug trafficking suspects were arrested at the Extended Stay hotel on Rock Mill Road May 6 after police reported finding cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in a hotel room they were sharing.

Alpharetta police were called to the scene by the ex-girlfriend of James Cotton, one of the suspects. The woman told police Cotton had thrown her to the ground and began to strangle her when she went to his hotel room and saw him with his new girlfriend, Mecca McCloud. The woman said she managed to kick Cotton and flee the hotel.

Officers observed blood on the woman’s throat and face and scratches on her neck. The woman also advised that Cotton had drugs in the room and that she had seen him make multiple drug deals out of the room.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Cotton and a warrant to search his person. Police handcuffed Cotton without incident when he opened the door to the hotel room. McCloud was also in the room when officers entered.

Officers found loose baggies in Cotton’s pockets. He said he did not know how they got there. Police had a drug canine sniff the hotel hallway as well as Cotton’s car. Based on the dog’s alerts and Cotton’s ex-girlfriend’s statements, police obtained search warrants for the hotel room and Cotton’s car.

Officers located 29 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of cocaine and 11.3 ounces of marijuana inside the hotel room. No drugs were found inside Cotton’s car.

Police interviewed McCloud in a separate hotel room.

McCloud told police she had been going to Cotton’s room regularly for two months. She said Cotton had asked her to have people send her money and then send the money to him, and she had agreed, according to the report. She said she did not know what the payments were for.

Police placed McCloud under arrest. They then searched the room they had placed her in and found a bag under the bed containing 16 grams of crack cocaine. The room had been cleaned prior to McCloud being placed in the room, according to the report.

Cotton, 39, from Forsyth, Ga., was charged with aggravated assault, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. McCloud, 27, from Newnan, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.