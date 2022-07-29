Two accounts of fraud reported in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– Milton police are investigating two recent cases of account fraud.
Two mail fraud reports were made June 6 and 7.
The first report, filed June 6, was from a victim who told police he had received a bill from T-Mobile at his residence on Bethany Oaks Point. The bill for $4,700 was addressed to his limited liability company. The victim called T-Mobile and was told that he had opened 29 voice lines, eight handset lines and seven connected devices.
He then attempted to file a fraud report with their service, and they advised him to file a police report.
The next day, a Milton woman reported she had received information in the mail about an account with Chase Bank, although she never opened an account with the bank.
In the mail from Chase Bank, there’d been a check addressed to her for $400.
She called her own bank and was told the check was stolen and was denied when someone attempted to deposit it in New York.
She stated to police she then froze her account, contacted the Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration of identity fraud.