Truck tailgates stolen from Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said that someone stole the tailgates off two parked trucks at an Alpharetta hotel parking lot Dec. 14.
According to police reports, the theft happened between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Extended Stay America hotel on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. Tailgates were stolen from a 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.
Reports said the vehicles were parked next to each other on the west side of the building, but no cameras were able to cover the incident.
No suspects were identified at the time of the report.