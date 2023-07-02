Truck reported stolen recovered in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police recently arrested a wanted 46-year-old Alpharetta man who was allegedly found in possession of a stolen rental truck.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Jameson Pass in Alpharetta to investigate a case of illegal parking at about noon June 13 and were told a moving truck had been parked in a handicapped spot for several weeks.
Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen after being rented from a Penske location and had never been returned.
A suspect was located at the scene and admitted that he intended to return the truck, but he hadn’t officially secured an apartment at the complex, so he couldn’t remove his items from the truck.
Officers learned the suspect was also wanted for felony theft by conversion in Milton and he was arrested.
The exact charges were not available at the time of the report, but the suspect was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.