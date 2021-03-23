MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a Waters Edge Drive home March 14 after a tree trimmer was injured on the job.
Officers arrived and found the Douglasville man suspended, hanging from a harness, about 20 feet off the ground. A contractor at the scene told officers he hired the man to perform tree services and a tree branch fell as the man was trimming the limbs. The fallen branch pulled the victim’s harness down, causing him to fall out of the tree line. A second branch also fell as the man was pulled down and struck him, causing injuries. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital to be treated, according to police.
