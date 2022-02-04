Trailer with equipment stolen from Milton residence

MILTON, Ga. –– Police were called to Deerfield Point Jan. 22 after a Milton man reported someone had stolen his trailer parked near his home. The trailer contained a riding lawn mower and a 6-foot ladder. The victim said he and his wife were walking their dog Jan. 21 and the trailer was parked next to his residence. When they re but later that evening, it was not there.
The trailer is the brand Rock Solid, is gray, has custom black and silver rims and is valued at $6,000. The Husqvarna riding lawn mower inside the trailer is valued at $2,500. The ladder inside the trailer is valued at $80.
He advised law enforcement there was a pad lock on the tongue of the trailer and it was not found where the trailer was parked.
Cameras were at the entrance gate and law enforcement are looking into obtaining footage.
