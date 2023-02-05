Traffic stop uncovers stolen firearm in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 Jan. 21.
Brandon Wilson, 38, of Snellville, was clocked at almost 20 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over. According to the sheriff’s report, Wilson hesitated but finally stopped on northbound Ga. 400 at Majors Road.
The reporting deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. Wilson confirmed there was marijuana in his child’s car seat, and he said a registered firearm was in the vehicle as well.
Wilson said the 9mm handgun belonged to his girlfriend, and they purchased it from a man.
Forsyth dispatch informed the officer the firearm had been reported stolen from a Bass Pro Shop in Macon. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the weapon as stolen.
The firearm was taken into custody, and Wilson was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.