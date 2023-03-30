Traffic stop for speeding uncovers cocaine in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies reported finding cocaine and an open container inside a vehicle during a traffic stop for speeding on southbound Ga. 400 March 18.
Deputies reported observing the vehicle speeding 17 mph over the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop at Bald Ridge Marina Road. Deputies reported spotting an open Four Loko beverage in the center cupholder, the report states, and the passenger said it belonged to the driver, Jaylan Carter, 25, of Atlanta.
Deputies reported Carter refused to take a blood alcohol content test, and they found two small blue baggies containing cocaine inside Carter’s purse. Carter admitted the cocaine was hers, and she had used some earlier.
Carter was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor DUI alcohol and misdemeanor possession of an open alcohol container.