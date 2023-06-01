Tools reported stolen from Dunwoody home

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police responded to a home on Redfield Road May 12 on a report tools worth $1,000 had been stolen.
Incident reports said a stolen saw and saw stand were last seen by the victim at about 5:30 p.m. the day before. The victim said that because they are remodeling the home, its doors were likely left unlocked.
Witnesses living nearby captured the theft via their Ring video camera at about 10 p.m. May 11. The video showed a pickup truck backing into the home’s driveway and pulling away about five minutes later.
However, it was too dark for the camera to pick up the truck’s model, make, or color.
At the time of the report, police had not identified any suspects in this case.