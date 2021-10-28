ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a Public Storage facility on Horton Drive on Oct. 12 after a unit was burglarized.
The victim said more than $3,300 worth of tools were stolen from his storage unit. He said he went to the facility Oct. 11 to retrieve the tools for a job and an acquaintance who also uses the storage facility told him that his unit had been open for the past two days. The man told the victim he found his lock was on the ground and he secured the unit for him.
Among the items reported stolen was a DeWalt pressure washer, two jack hammers, three fans and a generator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.