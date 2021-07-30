MILTON, Ga. — A Tifton man was reportedly pistol whipped and his car was stolen at gunpoint early July 2 near Freemanville Road.
The 20-year-old victim called police while he and his family were trying to track their stolen Mercedes C300. The victim said he met one of the three suspects at his job about a week prior to the alleged robbery. The suspect claimed he was a music producer and the victim said he’s a rapper.
The two met at a recording studio July 1 to work on music. Following the studio session, the suspects said “let’s go to a show.” The victim told officers he later realized that was code for the plan to rob him. One of the men convinced the victim to let him drive his car. The other suspects piled into a second vehicle.
After driving about 30 minutes, both vehicles pulled into an open field along Freemanville Road and the suspects got out with their guns drawn. They ordered the victim out of his car, stole his cell phone, pistol whipped him and made him strip down to his underwear. The gunmen then left the man stranded in the field, according to police.
A passerby spotted the victim walking up Freemanville Road in his underwear and stopped to give him
a ride.
Police were unable to locate the stolen Mercedes. The victim gave them a description of the suspects.
