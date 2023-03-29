Three women suspected of stealing merchandize

MILTON, Ga. — The manager of Bath and Body Works on Ga. 9 described three women to Milton Police, who she suspected stole dozens of items valued at $1,109 March 16.
The three entered the store at different times, the manager said, then went around the store placing products into large duffle bags they had brought with them.
The first suspect was described as a Black female, 5 feet 11 inches tall and had a heavier build, weighing around 200 pounds. She had black hair, brown eyes and a carried teddy bear duffle bag. Employees told police they knew this suspect from previous incidents.
The second suspect was described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, weighing around 150 pounds. She had black hair, brown eyes and wore an orange tracksuit.
The third suspect was described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slight build, weighing around 120 pounds. She had black hair, brown eyes and wore a purple tracksuit with green camo, wore black boots and had a black purse.