ROSWELL, Ga. — Three suspects broke into a United BMW dealership along Alpharetta Highway overnight Oct. 19, according to police.
Officers were dispatched after employees found the back glass door shattered. Surveillance footage showed three men enter the dealership through the service center door around 4:30 a.m. They attempted to break into key boxes in the service area and on the showroom floor but were unsuccessful. The suspects also rummaged through a mechanic’s toolbox and work desks on the sales floor, removing at least six car keys, police said.
Two BMWs were stolen from the dealership.
According to investigators, the suspects drove to the scene in a gray Nissan Sentra stolen out of Douglasville.
