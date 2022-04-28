Three suspects sought in Alpharetta for liquor store burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A group of men broke into Milton Beverage Liquor store on Old Milton Parkway in the early morning hours of April 16, taking merchandise and leaving the place in a shambles.
Police were notified of an alarm at the store shortly after 4 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front door had been shattered and there were broken bottles strewn about the floor.
Video footage obtained from the store owner showed three men, each masked and wearing hoodies, exit a white or silver Nissan Sentra around 4 a.m. in the parking lot. One of the men used a rock to shatter the front door. Once inside, the three moved directly to an area of the store where inventory was stacked in boxes. They transported several boxes to the car but made no move to the cash register, but one burglar jumped behind the counter and took several boxes of cigarettes.
Police collected evidence from the scene, including additional video, and are continuing the investigation.