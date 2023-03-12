Three people injured in crash on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A rollover crash on Ga. 400 southbound between exits 13 and 14 resulted in the injury of three March 6.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:25 a.m., and multiple drivers reported the crash involving a Hyundai Elantra and a CO2 tanker truck.
The Hyundai failed to maintain the middle lane, the sheriff’s office said, and it struck the truck in the far-right lane, which caused both vehicles to flip off the right side of the highway.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a county hospital for evaluation. The passenger in the Hyundai was airlifted to a local trauma center.
The sheriff’s office said driver error appears to be the only factor in the accident, and it remains an ongoing investigation.
- Shelby Israel