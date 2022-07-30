Three men arrested in Forsyth County for aggravated battery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men on charges of aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a man at a local construction site.
According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the three men, all related, were arrested on July 13 after they allegedly attacked a man with a 2X4 at a construction site on Greenfield Drive in Forsyth County.
The victim told deputies that while working at the construction site, he began arguing with the three suspects and was struck on the back of the head with a board. After being struck, the victim fell to the ground and was hit and kicked by the suspects.
All three men were arrested, charged with aggravated battery and have been booked into the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.