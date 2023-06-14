Three from Cumming face felony drug charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies cited three Cumming suspects on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop May 21.
Deputies reported stopping a vehicle with no tag at the intersection of Mini Trail and Keith Bridge Road. After a search of the vehicle, deputies reported locating drugs and paraphernalia.
The driver Caleb Ingram, 31, was allegedly in possession of a gray scale that contained methamphetamine. Deputies reported one of the passengers, Melissa Mullinax, 45, had a clear plastic baggie of heroin between her legs, three baggies of methamphetamine and a glass smoking utensil.
Deputies reported the third passenger Susie Brogdon, 37, also had methamphetamine inside a compartment in her wallet.
Ingram was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended and driving with canceled registration. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a $13,725 bond amount.
Mullinax was charged with felony possession of heroin and methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail, and bond is set at $23,446.
Brogdon was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.