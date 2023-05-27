Three armed suspects burglarize residence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said that a home on Britten Pass in Alpharetta was burglarized by multiple armed men Friday, April 28.
Reports said a homeowner was alerted at about 1:17 a.m. that her front door camera had detected motion and observed three men, wearing ski masks and carrying handguns, breaking through her front door.
The homeowner was away during the incident but was able to see the intruders enter her home and then leave after a few minutes. The home’s security company quickly alerted 911, but when officers arrived at the home, the suspects had already fled.
Police were told the victim’s daughter is a social media influencer involved in the rap industry and recently had their address leaked online, which may have been behind five previous burglaries. Due to those prior incidents, the homeowner removed all valuables from the home, so nothing was taken during the incident.
Reports listed three possible male suspects, described as being about 20 years old with a medium build and undetermined race.