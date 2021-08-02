ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a verbal dispute July 6 at a barbershop along Old Milton Parkway.

The victim told officers the suspect, a 41-year-old Cumming man, threatened her physically and she believed he would hurt her. She left the barbershop and called 911.

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived to the shop and officers could not locate him. The victim told officers she wanted to press charges against the man.

