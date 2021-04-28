JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to a Life Storage Facility along Jones Bridge Road on April 12 to investigate a theft.

The victim, 60, told officers he found an unfamiliar lock on his storage unit when he arrived. Management couldn’t explain why or how the lock had been switched, but opened the man’s unit. It had been ransacked. An Omntec Proteus demo case valued at $3,000 was missing, along with an Omntec mini touchscreen valued at $1,500, according to police.

The victim told officers only his brother and son had access to the storage locker, which he’d last visited Oct. 5, 2020.

