JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to a Life Storage Facility along Jones Bridge Road on April 12 to investigate a theft.
The victim, 60, told officers he found an unfamiliar lock on his storage unit when he arrived. Management couldn’t explain why or how the lock had been switched, but opened the man’s unit. It had been ransacked. An Omntec Proteus demo case valued at $3,000 was missing, along with an Omntec mini touchscreen valued at $1,500, according to police.
The victim told officers only his brother and son had access to the storage locker, which he’d last visited Oct. 5, 2020.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.