FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies tracked down the third suspect in a drug-related home invasion that occurred in December near Six Mile Ridge Road.
Christopher Isaiah Russ, 28, of Johns Creek, was taken into custody April 29 from the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville. He was charged with residential robbery with a gun and aggravated assault with a gun. He remained jailed without bond in Forsyth County.
Russ was one of three suspects alleged to have robbed a pair of men at gunpoint inside their residence Dec. 2. Holly Fierson, 26, and 27-year-old Dishon “Dinco” Hill, his two alleged accomplices, were arrested Dec. 4 in Sandy Springs. They were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
According to deputies, Hill was an acquaintance of the victims. He showed up to their home with his girlfriend Frierson, and Russ entered the residence armed with a gun. Russ ordered the two victims to the ground, and all three suspects zip tied their hands together, authorities said. The suspects struck one of the victims over the head with the pistol, investigators said.
The victims said they could hear all three suspects rummaging through the home. They demanded to know where the money and jewelry was located. The thieves then stole several items and left, according to deputies.
