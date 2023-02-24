Thieves take two safes in residential burglary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A couple left their home on Fairview Bluff with a locked door around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6, and returned home a few hours later to find the door unsecured and damaged.
The man told Johns Creek Police he found multiple items missing from the dining room table, located immediately to the left of the front door. The bedroom and closet appeared to have been ransacked with multiple items missing, the police report said.
Two safes were taken, the report said, one from under each side of the master bed. The rest of the home appeared to be untouched.
Both the man and his wife reported multiple items missing, including two safes, basketball cards valued at $100,000, a laptop and iPad valued at $350, $22,000 in cash, 12 ounces of gold and 140 ounces of silver, two passports, immigration paperwork and a work permit.