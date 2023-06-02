Thieves take tires, rims from car parked on street

ROSWELL, Ga. — On May 17 Roswell police responded to a report that a set of tires and rims were stolen off ha man’s car on Old Holcomb Bridge Way.
The Roswell man said his car had been parked since the morning of May 12 and he noticed five days later that the rims and tires were taken from his vehicle. Earlier on May 17, the man said his father had seen the tires and rims still on the car.
The car was propped up with round flat log discs with the lug nuts strewn on the ground. Police did not find any fingerprints on the vehicle.
He told police that the tires and the rims cost $3,200 total.