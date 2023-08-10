Thieves take equipment from North Point store

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An unidentified suspect recently stole more than $3,000 in equipment from the Guitar Center store on North Point Drive in Alpharetta, reports said.
Alpharetta police responded to the guitar store at about 6 p.m. July 16, after an employee reported equipment worth more than $3,100 had been stolen through identity fraud.
Witnesses said a man entered at about 1 p.m. and selected several microphones, lights and other items, before charging the items to a store credit account.
After the transaction was completed and the buyer left with the equipment, employees received a call reporting a victim’s card had just been charged at the store without their permission.
The victim said a similar theft happened the day before at another Atlanta Guitar Center store
A description of the suspect was provided to police, but he was not identified in the report.