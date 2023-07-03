Thieves take car, items in residential burglary

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police June 11 that $49,000 in belongings and her car were stolen in a home burglary on Wood Creek Drive.
The resident said she noticed her front door and balcony door were both unlocked and open when she got home that day. There were no signs of damage to the apartment, and the woman said it was locked when she left earlier.
She told police about $40,000 in purses, $6,000 in jewelry, $3,000 in clothing and several credit cards were taken. Her car was also stolen from the parking lot, but a towing company contacted her and said it was recovered in Atlanta.
The towing company recovered the car on June 11, but they had no other details about the vehicle.
An officer reported there were no cameras in the area, and there weren’t any items on the scene that police could process for evidence. The case remains active.