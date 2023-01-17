Thieves take appliances from Dunwoody home

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police said multiple appliances were recently stolen from a home under construction on Village North Road in Dunwoody.
Owners of 2009 Village North Road reported Jan. 9, that a washer, dryer and refrigerator had been stolen between Jan. 4 and Jan. 9, from their home which is under construction. Owners said all the appliances were at the home Jan. 4, but when they returned two days later the washer and dryer were missing.
Neighbors reported seeing suspects taking a refrigerator from the home with a van on the night of Jan. 8. However, they were unable to identify the vehicle. The report said homeowners suspected one of their contractors, who they had a bad encounter with, of possibly being responsible.
At the time of the report no suspect had been identified by Dunwoody Police.