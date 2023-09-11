Thieves take $7,000 cash in restaurant break-in

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police say more than $7,000 in cash was stolen from the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in the early morning hours June 24.
Dunwoody police responded to the restaurant on Hammond Drive at about 8 a.m. after a store manager discovered that the break-in and a large amount of cash had been stolen from the register and safe.
Surveillance camera footage showed three masked males breaking into the restaurant through the business’s side glass door at about 6 a.m.
The suspects emptied the restaurant’s cash register and opened the safe in a locked office using a key that was left in the “key hold.” After the burglary, all three suspects fled the scene in an unidentified SUV, the report said.
The victims estimated that $7,000 had been stolen from the restaurant.
Police were told that restaurant employees were not being ruled out as possible suspects in the burglary. Police were also told that two employees had been acting strangely at work that day and were sent home early, due to their behavior.
At the time of the report, police had not named any suspects.