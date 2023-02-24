Thieves steal vehicle from Alpharetta residence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman delivering groceries to her sister at an Alpharetta residence Feb. 13, had her car stolen by unidentified thieves, Alpharetta police said.
Police reports said the victim arrived at a home on Gardner Drive to deliver groceries at about 7 p.m. and when she left the home an hour later, her 2016 BMW was missing.
Both the victim and her mother said a suspicious white Toyota Camry carrying several occupants, was seen lurking in the area when she arrived at the residence but was gone when she exited and discovered the theft.
Police officers entered the stolen vehicle’s information in the state stolen vehicle database but did not discover any further evidence at the scene.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified in the case.