Thieves steal phones from T-Mobile store

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for two suspects in a brazen daytime theft at a local T-Mobile store.
Police reports said that two men entered the store on Windward Parkway at 1 p.m. May 14 and snatched four Apple iPhones worth about $4,000 from a display case, thanked the store employees and fled the scene.
Store security cameras captured the entire incident on video, the report said.
Police were also given detailed descriptions of the suspects, but at the time of the report, no suspect had been identified.