Thieves steal $18,000 through forged checks

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thieves using forged checks stolen from the mail were used to steal more than $18,000 from a Dunwoody business owner recently, police said.
The owner of a Dunwoody company reported to police Feb. 9 that three of his checks, two from his business and one from his personal account, had been stolen and forged after they were mailed from the post office on Dunwoody Village Parkway.
The victim said images of the checks showed the thief wrote their Social Security number on the back of one of the checks for an unknown reason.
After the man’s checks were stolen, thieves also attempted to withdraw an additional $6,700 from his account from a Truist Bank in Forsyth County. However, the bank canceled the withdrawal because the signatures on the account didn’t match, the report said.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified in the case.