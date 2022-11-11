Thieves smash walls to rob Total Wine

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police are searching for two thieves accused of smashing through multiple walls to burglarize the Total Wine & More store on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
Reports said the store was burglarized Oct. 21 by thieves who smashed through the wall of an adjoining business and a humidor room and spent more than an hour robbing the store.
It’s unknown exactly how much the thieves were able to steal during the burglary, but reports said multiple cases of rare liquors were targeted and emptied during the incident. Security camera footage two individuals dressed in full black carrying out the burglary with crowbars and sledgehammers.
No suspects were identified by the report.